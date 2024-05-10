Advertisement

Thailand has decided to extend the visa exemption program for Indians. The Thai Embassy in India posted a notification regarding the same on X, saying, “The Royal Thai Cabinet has approved the extension of the temporary tourist visa exemption for Indian and Taiwan ordinary passport holders to enter Thailand and stay for not exceeding 30 days, effective from 11 May - 11 Nov 2024”. This latest announcement might just give us the perfect excuse to go and explore Thailand in its full glory.

Street food in Thailand | Image: Unsplash

The famous travel spot, known for its extravagant parties, beautiful beaches, and welcoming culture, is also home to many offbeat destinations waiting to be explored. Away from the crowds and tourist hotspots, these hidden gems offer travellers a chance to experience Thailand's natural beauty, rich history, and authentic charm. From the peaceful shores of Koh Lanta to the majestic Erawan Waterfalls and the ancient ruins of Sukhothai, here are some offbeat places in Thailand worth adding to your travel itinerary.

Koh Lanta

Tucked away in the Andaman Sea, Koh Lanta is a serene island paradise known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and laid-back atmosphere. Unlike its more touristy counterparts, Koh Lanta retains much of its authentic charm, with sleepy fishing villages, lush jungles, and secluded bays waiting to be explored. Spend your days snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs, kayaking through mangrove forests, or simply relaxing on the beach and watching the sunset over the horizon.

Koh Lanta | Image: Unsplash

Kanchanaburi

Steeped in history and natural beauty, Kanchanaburi is a picturesque province located in western Thailand, famous for its historic landmarks, tranquil rivers, and lush landscapes. Visitors can explore the infamous Death Railway and Bridge over the River Kwai, pay their respects at the Allied War Cemetery, or go on a scenic boat ride along the scenic Kwai Noi River. Kanchanaburi also offers opportunities for outdoor adventures such as trekking, elephant encounters, and bamboo rafting.

Erawan waterfalls

Located in the heart of Kanchanaburi province, the Erawan Waterfalls are a breathtaking natural wonder comprising seven tiers of cascading turquoise pools surrounded by lush jungle vegetation. Named after the mythical three-headed elephant of Hindu mythology, the falls offer visitors the opportunity to hike through scenic trails, swim in refreshing pools, and marvel at the beauty of Thailand's diverse ecosystem.

Sukhothai

Step back in time and discover the ancient city of Sukhothai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Thailand's most important historical landmarks. Founded in the 13th century, Sukhothai was the first capital of the Kingdom of Siam and is renowned for its well-preserved ruins, intricate stone sculptures, and serene Buddhist temples. Explore the sprawling Sukhothai Historical Park by bicycle or on foot, marvelling at the grandeur of ancient stupa, palace ruins, and serene lotus ponds.

Sukhothai | Image: Unsplash

Phetchaburi

Located along the Gulf of Thailand, Phetchaburi is a charming provincial capital known for its ancient temples, royal palaces, and distinctive architectural landmarks. Explore the ornate interiors of the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park, visit the iconic Wat Mahathat Worawihan temple, or climb to the top of Khao Wang Hill for panoramic views of the city below. Phetchaburi is also renowned for its delectable local cuisine, including sweet desserts and savoury snacks.