Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:27 IST
These Destinations On Indian Tourism Ministry’s Swadesh Darshan List Are A Must Visit
From Hampi to Khajuraho, visit these Indian destinations on Tourism Ministry's Swadesh Darshan list.
The Ministry of Tourism has notified 57 destinations in the country for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. The scheme was launched in 2014-15 with the aim of providing financial assistance to the State Governments/ UTs Administration/Central Agencies for development of the tourism infrastructure at various destinations. “During the period 2014-15 to 2018-19, a total number of 76 projects were sanctioned under identified thematic circuits in 31 States/UTs of the country for Rs. 5292.57 Crore,” stated the official website.
It further mentioned, “The Ministry of Tourism has now revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme as SD2.0 with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible destinations following a tourist & destination centric approach.”
Here is a list of the top 10 destinations from the recently released Swadesh Darshan list.
Hampi, Karnataka
Hampi is a town of great historical significance and is located 345 kms away from Bengaluru. The best time to visit this place starts in October and goes on till March. Hampi is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site which comes across as an Indian archaeological treasure. Hampi includes magnificent temples and ancient ruins that are the remnants of the Vijayanagara Empire.
Ajanta caves, Maharashtra
Ajanta Caves is of the biggest and most popular ancient Buddhist rock-cut architecture. It is commonly known for its artistic traditions and has rare specimens of art, architecture, painting and socio-cultural, religious, political history of the contemporary society of India.
Sundarbans, West Bengal
The Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world. On your trip, explore its intricate network of rivers. It is also a home to the majestic Bengal tiger, making it a unique blend of wildlife and serenity.
Leh Ladakh
This place boasts of astonishing alpine landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture. From quaint monasteries to glistening lakes, there is something very magical about this destination.
Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
Get a glimpse of India’s medieval era at Khajuraho which is renowned for its exquisite temples adorned with intricate sculptures. A UNESCO World Heritage site, these temples are a testament to India’s architectural brilliance.
Shillong, Meghalaya
Dotted with misty hills and cascading waterfalls, this is another must-visit destination. It is a heaven for all the nature lovers.
