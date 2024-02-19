Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

THIS Airport Will Have A 19-Acre Vineyard On Its Roof

This Italian airport will undergo a massive makeover that will feature multiple new features.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
THIS Airport Will Have A 19-Acre Vineyard On Its Roof
THIS Airport Will Have A 19-Acre Vineyard On Its Roof | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Italy is known for its picturesque landscapes and vineyards. While most of its airports in Rome, Milan, and Venice, have all the amenities, Florence lags behind. There are not any Hermes stores and your dining options are limited to three unremarkable restaurants. However, soon, it will undergo a massive makeover that will feature multiple new features. 

File photo of an airport | Image: Unsplash

Florence airport to undergo makeover

The makeover at the Florence airport will give it a new arrivals and departures area, a reoriented runway, and a working vineyard on its roof. 

The makeover is being done by acclaimed architectural firm Rafael Viñoly Architects which has also shared the plans for the airport’s transformation.

According to a press release, the vineyard will include 38 rows of grapevines planted in concrete pots, covering a total area of 19 acres. Rafael Viñoly Architects has shared that “a leading winemaker from the region” will be tasked with planting on the vineyard. 

File photo of an airport | Image: Unsplash

Rafael Viñoly, who died in March 2023, spoke of his plans in a report by Food and Wine. He said, “Florence is a place where things become permanent landmarks because they have a fundamental sense of internal logic and quality.” He further added, “Because the airport, which is the door to the city and its culture, is so extremely close to the city center, this must be an urbanistic project, not an isolated design exercise that is divorced from everything but the technical demands of aviation and the competition for passengers.”

Apart from this, the new runway will have an increased flight capacity. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

