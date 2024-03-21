×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:44 IST

This European Town Has Been Deemed As The Next Emerging Destination

Braga in Portugal is garnering immense global attention as a must-visit destination owing to the presence of historical sites like the Braga Cathedral.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Braga, Portugal
Braga, Portugal | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
From delightful cultural cities and peaceful islands to lesser-known spots still making a name for themselves, travellers from all over the world are flocking to Portugal. Braga, a small city located in this southern European nation, has been named Europe's ‘Emerging Tourism Destination’ for 2024 by the World Travel Awards, signalling a significant accolade for the Portuguese city. With Portugal welcoming a record 30 million visitors in 2023, Braga's recognition highlights the growing interest in exploring more of the country's diverse tourism attractions.

Nestled an hour north of Porto, Braga represents the country's rich religious heritage through historic edifices like the Braga Cathedral, the country's oldest, dating back to the 12th century. As a central religious hub, Braga offers a unique blend of historical and spiritual experiences, particularly during its renowned Holy Week celebrations and the São João Festival, a vibrant event commemorating the birth of John the Baptist on June 24.

City landmarks 

Beyond its spiritual significance, Braga captivates visitors with its breathtaking landmarks. The Santuário do Bom Jesus do Monte, just outside the city, is a prime example, attracting photography enthusiasts with its picturesque steps leading to the hilltop church. The city's beauty extends to the Santa Barbara Garden, adjacent to the Archbishop's Palace, and the Arco da Porta Nova, marking the historic centre's entrance.

Image credit: Unsplash

Another must-visit attraction is the Palácio do Raio, a Baroque masterpiece adorned with azulejos, traditional blue tiles, showcasing 250 years of history. Once the residence of the knight João Duarte de Faria, the palace now welcomes tourists for interior tours, offering a glimpse into its opulent past.

Image credit: Unsplash


Accessibility to Braga enhances its appeal, with direct trains from Lisbon completing the journey in just over three hours and a mere 45-minute drive from Porto. As Braga steps into the spotlight as an emerging tourism hotspot, visitors are invited to discover its awe-inspiring beauty, cultural richness, and historical depth, making it a must-visit destination in Europe.
 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:44 IST

