Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

THIS Indian State Has Been Deemed As The Most Welcoming Region In The Country

The Indian state is a home to many hill stations like Kullu-Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, Kasol, Bir, Mcleodganj, Kasauli, Dharamsala.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
THIS Indian State Has Been Deemed As The Most Welcoming Region
THIS Indian State Has Been Deemed As The Most Welcoming Region | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
According to the 12th Annual Traveller Review Awards 2024 by Booking.com Himachal Pradesh has been deemed as the top most welcoming region in India. The Indian state is a home to many hill stations like Kullu-Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, Kasol, Bir, Mcleodganj, Kasauli, Dharamsala, Kufri, Chail, Shoghi, Spiti Valley, Palampur, Mandir, Joginder Nagar, Mashobra, Parwanoo and many more. According to reports, it had welcomed over 1.06 crore tourists in the first six months of 2023.

File photo of Himachal Pradesh | Image: Unsplash

Most welcoming regions in India 

Himachal Pradesh was followed by Goa in the second position. Further followed by Kerala, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. The previous report, in 2023, had Puducherry ranked number one. It was then followed by Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa and Himachal Pradesh. 

File photo of Himachal Pradesh | Image: Unsplash

Why visit Himachal Pradesh 

Himachal Pradesh is known as the abode of Gods and Goddesses in India. There are many reasons as to why you should visit this place. From beautiful hill stations to thrilling adventures, here is why you need to visit Himachal Pradesh if you haven’t already. 

  • Stunning hill stations: Himachal Pradesh has a wealth of tourist attractions, including some lovely hill stations with the most picturesque views. 
  • Beautiful monasteries and majestic temples: Himachal is a spiritual hub, with many temples and spiritual sites located here. From Baijnath temple in the Kangra valley to the Bhimakali temple in Sarahan dedicated to Maa Bhimkali, there are many such exquisite temples that draw tourists from all across the country. 
  • Perfect for road trips: There is no better location for individuals who enjoy road trips. After you cross Rohtang and continue towards Lahaul Spiti, you will witness the most incredible views. 
Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

