This Stunning Tourist Destination In Europe Has The Most Pleasant Climate In The World

A Mediterranean gem, Greece is an amalgamation of historic ruins, pristine beaches and stunning landscapes. Every corner in every city has a beautiful story that is waiting to be told. In 2023, the US News and World Report released its eighth annual best countries ranking. The list was based on the “global perceptions” of destinations around the world in term.

Greece has the most pleasant weather

The report covered perceptions of 87 nations and surveyed more than 17,000 people. The people were asked to rate destinations on 73 different attributes. One of these attributes was how pleasant a country’s climate is perceived to be. As a result, Greece ranked as the country with the most pleasant climate on earth. Greece also ranked highly in many other aspects of the survey, including second for heritage and third for adventure.

Greece summers are nothing but pure perfection as temperatures switch between 25 to 35 degrees celsius in Athens. The capital city is even reported to get more than 300 sunny days a year. This is what makes it such a pleasant spot. Even in months like January, the average temperature in Athens is 9 degrees Celsius. Which again, is very pleasant.

Why visit Greece

Apart from this, there are many other reasons to visit Greece. It is filled with rich ancient history that will leave you mesmerized. Greece has more than 18 UNESCO Heritage-listed sites. You can visit the Acropolis, open-air museum of Dolos, Parthenon, Temple of Olympian – Zeus. All of these structures are still well maintained and offer a great insight to history.

Greece is also a home to many stunning beaches and islands. Many famous movies like Mama Mia, Dancing Queen have been shot in these surreal islands.