Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

This Stunning Tourist Destination In Europe Has The Most Pleasant Climate In The World

In 2023, the US News and World Report released its eighth annual best countries ranking.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Visit THIS Country In Europe To Witness The Most Pleasant Climate
Visit THIS Country In Europe To Witness The Most Pleasant Climate | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Mediterranean gem, Greece is an amalgamation of historic ruins, pristine beaches and stunning landscapes. Every corner in every city has a beautiful story that is waiting to be told. In 2023, the US News and World Report released its eighth annual best countries ranking. The list  was based on the “global perceptions” of destinations around the world in term. 

Greece has the most pleasant weather 

The report covered perceptions of 87 nations and surveyed more than 17,000 people. The people were asked to rate destinations on 73 different attributes. One of these attributes was how pleasant a country’s climate is perceived to be. As a result, Greece ranked as the country with the most pleasant climate on earth. Greece also ranked highly in many other aspects of the survey, including second for heritage and third for adventure.

Greece summers are nothing but pure perfection as temperatures switch between 25 to 35 degrees celsius in Athens. The capital city is even reported to get more than 300 sunny days a year. This is what makes it such a pleasant spot. Even in months like January, the average temperature in Athens is 9 degrees Celsius. Which again, is very pleasant. 

Advertisement

Why visit Greece

Apart from this, there are many other reasons to visit Greece. It is filled with rich ancient history that will leave you mesmerized. Greece has more than 18 UNESCO Heritage-listed sites. You can visit the Acropolis, open-air museum of Dolos, Parthenon, Temple of Olympian – Zeus. All of these structures are still well maintained and offer a great insight to history.

Advertisement

Greece is also a home to many stunning beaches and islands. Many famous movies like Mama Mia, Dancing Queen have been shot in these surreal islands.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

10 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Live: 'Delhi Chalo' March Commences From Punjab, Section 144 in Delhi

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Pamela Anderson’s Bare-Faced Makeup Free Looks Draw Attention

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  3. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World19 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement