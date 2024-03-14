×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Tourist Destinations In Asia You Can Visit During Summer Vacation

With the change of season in full transition mode, visit these attractive Asian holiday spot this May.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Travel hotspots of Asia
Travel hotspots of Asia | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As spring gives way to summer, Asia beckons travelers with its serene beauty, adventurous spirit, and cultural experiences. From the floral extravaganzas of India to the exquisite beaches of Bali, May is a month where the continent truly comes alive. Here’s a curated list of five destinations across Asia that offer unique experiences for those looking to explore beyond the beaten path.

Ooty 

The heavenly hill station of Ooty in Karnataka is slated to host the 126th Annual Ooty Flower Show from May 17-22, transforming the Government Botanical Gardens into a vibrant canvas of nearly 30,000 roses and other flowers. Highlights include meticulously designed landscape and bonsai gardens. Visitors can stay at historic homestays and traverse through Ooty's quiet trails and indigenous cuisine.

Image credit: Unsplash

Ranthambore

Embark on a thrilling tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. The dry forests of Ranthambore make May the ideal month for tiger sightings as animals gather around man-made waterfalls. The newly opened TUTC Sawai Shivir campsite offers luxury accommodations just minutes from the park's prime zones.

Image credit: Unsplash

Osaka, Japan 

Music lovers have a treat in store with Seventeen, the South Korean boy band, performing in Osaka on May 18 and 19. Fans, or 'carats', can enjoy hits live at Yanmar Stadium Nagai. Extend your trip to Aomori to witness the last of the cherry blossom season at Hirosaki Castle Park.

Bali, Indonesia 

Experience Bali in its tranquil glory during the low season of May. Enjoy less crowded beaches, such as Seminyak and Canggu, and explore offbeat locations like Green Bowl Beach. With favourable hotel rates and fewer tourists, it’s the perfect time to discover Bali's hidden charms.

Singapore

Catch former One Direction star Niall Horan in concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 9 and 10. Alongside the concert, Singapore offers a plethora of new luxury hotel stays and cultural experiences, making it a must-visit destination for all globetrotters.


 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

