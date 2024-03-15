Advertisement

In the postcard worthy hills of Himachal Pradesh, which consists of every element required to swoon the traveller from romantic landscapes, displays of cultural heritage in the way of life, to a sense of calmness that takes over, celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh have found a quick escape from the cacophony of metropolises. Through the lens of Dosanjh's social media, fans received a glimpse into the singer's journey across this region.



The singer-actor’s decision came after his rocking performance on the popular song Proper Patola in which he invited Kareena Kapoor to dance. From his visits to local cafes in Spiti Valley to moments of reflection at a grand Buddha statue, Dosanjh's trip highlights the varying experiences this north Indian state has to offer. If you're someone looking to witness the Buddhist culture in action, or seek to backpack in the mountains, Himachal Pradesh has it all.

Sangla Valley

A must-visit for nature enthusiasts, Sangla Valley is full of lush green forests and the grandeur of mountain views. The Sangla Bering Nag Temple, Kamru village fort, and the Sangla Buddhist monastery, blend of natural beauty and spiritual heritage.

Image credit: Diljit Dosanjh

Key Monastery, Spiti

Dosanjh's spiritual sojourn included the Key Gompa, Spiti Valley's largest monastery. This architectural marvel from the 14th century serves as a pivotal centre for Buddhist learning and is a chance for backpackers to immerse in its rich history and stunning artworks.

Image credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Unsplash

Chitkul

For an authentic Kinnauri experience similar to Dosanjh's interaction with the locals, Chitkul, the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, gives way to a serene escape and a peek into the lives of the local people. Visitors can explore traditional wooden houses and learn about Kinnauri customs.

Spaceship Cafe, Langza, Spiti

One of Dosanjh's memorable stops was the Nature’s Child Spaceship Cafe in Langza, known as the Fossil Village. Here, visitors can indulge in the local cuisine of Spiti Valley and soak in breathtaking views, including the nearby Buddha statue.