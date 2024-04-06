×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Travelling Solo? Check Out These Destinations In North India

For those bitten by the wanderlust bug and looking to journey solo, North India presents an array of destinations combining adventure with serenity.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Travel tips for Northeast India
Travel tips for Northeast India | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As summer makes its presence felt, inviting the longing for cooler climes and tranquil retreats, April emerges as the perfect time for a getaway. For those bitten by the wanderlust bug and looking to journey solo, North India presents an array of destinations combining adventure with serenity. Whether you're in search of solitude or eager to explore, here are top picks for a memorable solo expedition.

Kasol: A solo traveler's haven

Nestled in the heart of Himachal Pradesh's Parvati Valley, Kasol beckons solo adventurers with its vibrant culture and natural beauty. Easily accessible by road from New Delhi, Punjab, or within Himachal Pradesh, Kasol also offers connections via Pathankot Railway Station or Bhuntar Airport. Immerse yourself in the town's offerings, from trekking trails like Kheerganga and Tosh to the spiritual Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara and the quaint Kasol Hippie Market.

Image credit: Unpslash
Image credit: Unpslash

Naukuchiatal: Uttrakhand's serene escape

In the picturesque district of Nainital, Uttarakhand, lies Naukuchiatal, a less-trodden hill station offering tranquility amidst nature. Reachable by USRTC buses from New Delhi or via Kathgodam Railway Station, the journey to Naukuchiatal is part of the adventure. Once there, indulge in boating on the serene lakes, visit the revered Mukteshwar Shiva Temple, and delve into the local markets.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Harsil Valley: For the offbeat explorer

Tucked away in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, Harsil Valley is a haven for those seeking the road less traveled. With robust road connections from New Delhi and proximity to Rishikesh Railway Station and Dehradun Airport, Harsil Valley remains accessible yet blissfully untouched. Adventure awaits with treks through stunning landscapes, visits to the Sattal lakes, explorations of Mukhwas Village, and pilgrimages to Gangotri.

These destinations offer not just a respite from the heat but a journey into self-discovery, making each solo trip a chapter of unforgettable memories. So pack your bags, set your itinerary, and get ready to explore the enchanting north of India, where adventure and solace walk hand in hand.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

