Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Travelling To Ahmedabad? Things To Do In The City

Have a look at fun filled activities to partake in when in Ahmedabad. Open-air garba nights and delicious street food at Law Garden are recommended.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ahemdabad
Ahemdabad | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As cricket enthusiasts flock to Ahmedabad for the much-anticipated IPL clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on April 4, the city buzzes with excitement. Yet, for those looking to explore beyond the pitch or seeking entertainment between matches, Ahmedabad offers plenty of activities that showcase its vibrant culture and history. Have a look at how to spend an entire day in Ahemdabad. 

Gujarati thali

A must-try for any visitor is the Gujarati thali, a delectable array of traditional dishes served on a platter, promising a culinary journey through the flavors of Gujarat. Local eateries await to serve you this feast, encapsulating the essence of Gujarati cuisine.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Sabarmati riverfront 

For a serene escape from the cacaphony of mundane city activities, the Sabarmati Riverfront invites guests for a leisurely promenade along its banks. This picturesque setting offers boat rides and the opportunity to visit the Sabarmati Ashram, once home to Mahatma Gandhi, blending natural beauty with historical significance.

Law garden

As dusk falls, Ahmedabad's nightlife comes alive, presenting a different facet of the city. Law Garden transforms into a hub of activity where street food vendors and musicians converge, offering a taste of local life. For those seeking a more sophisticated evening, the city's rooftop bars and clubs provide a glamorous backdrop for night-time entertainment.

Image credit: Unsplash 
Image credit: Unsplash 

Garba nights

With Navratri approaching, the city's party plots become the epicentre of Garba, the traditional dance festival. These venues host spectacular Garba nights, featuring live music, dazzling lights, and vibrant crowds. To partake in these festivities, visitors can easily secure passes online or at the venues themselves.

Whether indulging in the local cuisine, enjoying the tranquil riverfront, exploring the nightlife, or immersing in the festivities of Garba, Ahmedabad ensures a memorable experience for cricket fans and travelers alike. Beyond the excitement of the IPL, the city's rich cultural tapestry awaits discovery.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

