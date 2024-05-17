Updated May 16th, 2024 at 23:32 IST
Travelling To Kedarnath? Tips To Plan Your Pilgrimage
The journey to Kedarnath demands physical and mental resilience. With a trek spanning 16km from Gauri Kund, readiness is essential.
Nestled amidst the Himalayas, Kedarnath beckons with its ancient temple and breath-taking vistas. As the iconic Char Dham Yatra opens on May 10, here's all you need to know for your pilgrimage.
Architecture marvel and spiritual significance
The Kedarnath Temple, a marvel in grey stone, houses a conical rock believed to embody Lord Shiva, adding to its spiritual allure. Its status as one of the 12 "Jyotirlingas" in India enhances its significance. Recently, Shilpa Shetty embarked on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Vaishno Devi, commemorating Mother's Day alongside her family, sharing glimpses of her journey on social media.
Preparation is key
The journey to Kedarnath demands physical and mental resilience. With a trek spanning 16km from Gauri Kund, readiness is essential. Begin conditioning a month in advance with brisk walks, light jogs, and breathing exercises to tackle the challenging uphill terrain.
Respectful trekking etiquette
Amidst the scenic grandeur, remember to tread respectfully. Seek permission before capturing local moments and minimize intrusion. Uphold environmental reverence by shunning single-use plastics, preserving the fragile ecosystem, and minimizing noise pollution.
Fuel up wisely
The arduous trek warrants sustenance. Pack light yet nourishing snacks like dry fruits, peanuts, dates, chocolates, and energy bars to replenish energy levels. Hydration is paramount; carry reusable water bottles to stay refreshed throughout the journey.
Essentials to carry
Equip yourself with essentials for the trek: warm clothing, proper footwear, gloves, raincoats, first-aid kits, sunscreen, and a power bank. A battery-operated torch proves invaluable. Avoid monsoon travel to evade potential rockfalls and landslides, staying vigilant with official advisories and weather updates.
Embark on your Kedarnath odyssey equipped with these insider insights, ensuring a fulfilling and memorable pilgrimage experience.
