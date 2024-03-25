Advertisement

Wildlife enthusiasts in Assam were thrilled after a recent discovery that unveiled two previously unidentified species at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The remarkable findings were the binturong (Arctictis binturong) and the small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus). This revelation highlights the park's ecological significance.

Two new species identified in Kaziranga National Park

This identification increases the number of mammal species in Northeast India’s biggest national park to 37. The elusive binturong was photographed by Chirantanu Saikia, a tour guide and photographer hailing from Tezpur. On the other hand, Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife was credited for photographing the small-clawed otter.

File photo of binturong | Image: Unsplash

For the unversed, the binturong is also known as the bearcat. It is a mammal indigenous to South and Southeast Asia. This elusive creature, known for its nocturnal behaviour, is a rare species. It has been classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and faces a significant threats to its survival.

Advertisement

File photo of small-clawed otter | Image: Unsplash

The small-clawed otter, which has been recognised as the smallest otter species globally, is found across wide stretches from India across South and Southeast Asia to southern China. Within the Indian subcontinent, these otters are prominently found in protected areas such as West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. Moreover, they can also be found in select regions of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and certain parts of Kerala within the Western Ghats region.