Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Upcoming Trends In Hospitality Industry That Will See A Surge

Fueled by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and global trends, the future of hospitality may witness some dynamic changes.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Upcoming Trends In Hospitality Industry That Will See A Surge
Upcoming Trends In Hospitality Industry That Will See A Surge | Image:UNsplash
The hospitality industry in India is in for a significant transformation. Fueled by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and global trends, the future of hospitality may witness some dynamic and innovative changes. Here are a few hospitality trends that you can expect in the coming months and years.

Embracing contactless technology

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless technology in the hospitality sector, and its significance is only expected to grow. According to recent surveys, over 70 per cent of travellers prefer contactless options for check-in, payments, and room controls. By 2025, we anticipate a ubiquitous integration of contactless solutions, including mobile check-ins, digital room keys, and touchless payment systems, enhancing both convenience and safety for guests.

Personalised experiences using AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing guest experiences by enabling hotels to offer personalised services at scale. By leveraging guest data and AI-powered algorithms, hotels can anticipate individual preferences, from room amenities to dining recommendations. By 2025, it's estimated that AI-driven personalisation will lead to a 15 per cent increase in guest satisfaction and a 20 per cent boost in revenue for hospitality establishments across India.

Sustainability will be a priority

With growing environmental consciousness among consumers, sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity for hospitality businesses. By 2025, eco-friendly practices, such as energy-efficient operations, waste reduction, and locally sourced materials, will become standard across the industry. Hotels that prioritise sustainability will not only attract environmentally conscious travelers but also benefit from cost savings and enhanced brand reputation.

A sustainable travel destination | Image: Unsplash

A surge in experiential travel

In the quest for authentic experiences, travellers are seeking more than just comfortable accommodations; they crave immersive journeys that connect them with local culture and heritage. Hospitality providers are responding by curating unique experiences, such as culinary tours, cultural workshops, and off-the-beaten-path excursions. By 2025, experiential travel is projected to dominate the market, with travellers willing to pay a premium for memorable and transformative experiences.

Experiential travel | Image: Unsplash

Integration of virtual reality

Virtual Reality (VR) technology is reshaping the way travelers research destinations and envision their experiences. By 2025, we anticipate widespread integration of VR tools by hotels and travel agencies, offering immersive virtual tours, interactive destination guides, and virtual concierge services. VR not only enhances pre-trip planning but also serves as a powerful marketing tool, enticing travellers with lifelike previews of their potential adventures.

With inputs from IANS

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

