Valentine's Day is the day of love. However, life is known to be a deterrent when it comes to romance and there are chances that you might have not been able to plan a grand date for your partner. The perfect way to infuse love into this special day is to make a spontaneous plan. And if you are in Delhi, these date ideas might just turn out to be your saviour.

Food walk at Old Delhi

If your love language is food, no better experience than taking your partner on a date centered around the delicacies of Old Delhi. Enjoy kebab, share a kulfi, bite into a paratha, or relish the jalebis - the tastes and aromas of Purani Dilli will make this date an everlasting memory.

Romantic picnic at Lodhi Gardens

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a romantic picnic amidst the lush greenery of Lodhi Gardens. Pack a basket with your favorite snacks, sandwiches, and beverages, and find a cosy spot to relax and unwind with your partner. The serene ambiance and scenic beauty of the gardens provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic rendezvous.

Dinner date at a rooftop restaurant

Delhi boasts many rooftop restaurants offering stunning views of the city skyline, making them ideal spots for a romantic dinner date. Surprise your partner with a reservation at one of these establishments and indulge in a delectable meal under the stars. Savour gourmet cuisine, fine wines, and intimate conversations as you toast to your love amidst the twinkling lights of the city below.

Stargazing at Nehru Planetarium

For a unique and celestial experience, head to the Nehru Planetarium for an evening of stargazing with your partner. Explore the wonders of the cosmos together as you gaze at the stars, planets, and constellations through high-powered telescopes. Learn about the mysteries of the universe and marvel at the beauty of the night sky in each other's company.

Fun evening at Dilli Haat

Enjoy the whole of India in a condensed space with a visit to Dilli Haat, a bustling marketplace showcasing handicrafts, art, and cuisine from across India. Wander hand in hand through the colourful stalls, sampling delicious street food, admiring traditional artwork, and enjoying live music and dance performances. It's the perfect way to experience the rich tapestry of Indian culture together.

Movie marathon at home

If you prefer a cosy night in, why not have a movie marathon at home? Pick out your favourite romantic films, stock up on popcorn and snacks, and snuggle up on the couch with your partner for a night of cinematic indulgence. Whether you're into classic romances, comedies, or tearjerkers, there's nothing like a movie night to bring you closer together. A cup of hot chocolate to share will only make the date more warm and beautiful.