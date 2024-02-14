Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Valentine’s Day 2024: Here Is How You Can Plan A Last Minute Date In Delhi To Impress Your Partner

With these last-minute date ideas, you can plan a spontaneous and romantic Valentine's Day celebration in Delhi that you and your partner will cherish forever.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Romantic date at Lodhi garden
Romantic date at Lodhi garden | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Valentine's Day is the day of love. However, life is known to be a deterrent when it comes to romance and there are chances that you might have not been able to plan a grand date for your partner. The perfect way to infuse love into this special day is to make a spontaneous plan. And if you are in Delhi, these date ideas might just turn out to be your saviour.

Food walk at Old Delhi

If your love language is food, no better experience than taking your partner on a date centered around the delicacies of Old Delhi. Enjoy kebab, share a kulfi, bite into a paratha, or relish the jalebis - the tastes and aromas of Purani Dilli will make this date an everlasting memory.

Romantic picnic at Lodhi Gardens

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a romantic picnic amidst the lush greenery of Lodhi Gardens. Pack a basket with your favorite snacks, sandwiches, and beverages, and find a cosy spot to relax and unwind with your partner. The serene ambiance and scenic beauty of the gardens provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic rendezvous.

Dinner date at a rooftop restaurant

Delhi boasts many rooftop restaurants offering stunning views of the city skyline, making them ideal spots for a romantic dinner date. Surprise your partner with a reservation at one of these establishments and indulge in a delectable meal under the stars. Savour gourmet cuisine, fine wines, and intimate conversations as you toast to your love amidst the twinkling lights of the city below.

Stargazing at Nehru Planetarium

For a unique and celestial experience, head to the Nehru Planetarium for an evening of stargazing with your partner. Explore the wonders of the cosmos together as you gaze at the stars, planets, and constellations through high-powered telescopes. Learn about the mysteries of the universe and marvel at the beauty of the night sky in each other's company.

Fun evening at Dilli Haat

Enjoy the whole of India in a condensed space with a visit to Dilli Haat, a bustling marketplace showcasing handicrafts, art, and cuisine from across India. Wander hand in hand through the colourful stalls, sampling delicious street food, admiring traditional artwork, and enjoying live music and dance performances. It's the perfect way to experience the rich tapestry of Indian culture together.

Movie marathon at home

If you prefer a cosy night in, why not have a movie marathon at home? Pick out your favourite romantic films, stock up on popcorn and snacks, and snuggle up on the couch with your partner for a night of cinematic indulgence. Whether you're into classic romances, comedies, or tearjerkers, there's nothing like a movie night to bring you closer together. A cup of hot chocolate to share will only make the date more warm and beautiful.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TikTok intensifies efforts to combat fake news ahead of EU elections

    Tech 19 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Dozen Locations Across Rajasthan In Illegal Mining Case

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement