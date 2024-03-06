Advertisement

A great news for travel enthusiasts as Southern Railway is launching special Vande Bharat trains from Chennai to Coimbatore. Vande Bharat trains are known for linking destinations across the country and are now operational nation-wide. The first ever Vande Bharat Express train rolled out in February 2019 and since then their numbers have increased to 82. Now, the Indian Railways is planning to introduce Vande Bharat Train services across routes with limited air connectivity.

Chennai-Coimbatore special Vande Bharat trains

According to reports, the Salem Railway Division has confirmed the departure of Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction train no. 06035 at 7:10 am. The train is expected to arrive in Coimbatore at 2:15 pm on the same day. Also, train no. 06036 from Chennai Central to Coimbatore Junction is scheduled to depart from Coimbatore at 3:05 pm and reach Chennai at 9:50 pm. These trains will be operational on March 5 and 12.

The train will make stops at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

Other special Vande Bharat routes

Nagarcoil-Chennai: The Nagarcoil-Chennai Vande Bharat Special Train started operations on January 4, 2024, and will run till March 29, 2024. It covers a distance of 724 km in eight hours and 55 minutes.

Amritsar-Delhi: The Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 6, 2024, from Amritsar Junction. It connects Amritsar with the Old Delhi Junction, covering a distance of 447 km.

Katra-New Delhi: The Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 4, 2024. It covers a distance of 655 km. Stops include Jammu, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru: The Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 1, 2024, from Coimbatore Junction. It covers a distance of 374 kms. Stops include Hosur, Salem Junction, Erode Junction, and Tiruppur.

Jalna-Mumbai CSMT: The Jalna-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 2, 2024, from Jalna. It connects Jalna with Mumbai, covering a distance of 433 kms. Stops include Aurangabad, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction, and Thane.