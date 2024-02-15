Advertisement

Vande Bharat trains are known for linking destinations across the country and are now operational nation-wide. The first ever Vande Bharat Express train rolled out in February 2019 and since then their numbers have increased to 82. In March 2024, the Vande Bharat Express Sleeper trains are also anticipated to start operating. The Indian Railways is also planning to introduce Vande Bharat Train services across routes with limited air connectivity.

Here is a list of the newly launched Vande Bharat train routes.

Advertisement

File photo of Vande Bharat Express | Image: Unsplash

Nagarcoil-Chennai

The Nagarcoil-Chennai Vande Bharat Special Train started operations on January 4, 2024, and will run till March 29, 2024. It covers a distance of 724 km in eight hours and 55 minutes.

Advertisement

Stops include Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli.

Amritsar-Delhi

The Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 6, 2024, from Amritsar Junction. It connects Amritsar with the Old Delhi Junction, covering a distance of 447 km.

Stops include Ambala Cantt. Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Phagwara Junction, Jalandhar Cantonment.

Advertisement

File photo of Vande Bharat Express | Image: Unsplash

Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal

The Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 4, 2024, from the Ayodhya Cantt. Junction. It connects Ayodhya with the Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi covering a distance of 628 kms.

Advertisement

Stops include Charbagh Railway Station and Kanpur Central.

Katra-New Delhi

The Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 4, 2024. It covers a distance of 655 km. Stops include Jammu, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 1, 2024, from Coimbatore Junction. It covers a distance of 374 kms. Stops include Hosur, Salem Junction, Erode Junction, and Tiruppur.

Jalna-Mumbai CSMT

The Jalna-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express started operations on January 2, 2024, from Jalna. It connects Jalna with Mumbai, covering a distance of 433 kms. Stops include Aurangabad, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction, and Thane.