The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is happening in Gandhinagar and a lot of people have plans to visit the city for the same. So, put your tourist hat on and visit these places in Gandhinagar to enjoy the different shades of this city.

Akshardham temple

The Akshardham temple in the city is one of the biggest temples in India, and it is a major pilgrim destination that many people visit. The construction of this grand complex took over 13 years to build in honour of Swaminarayan and his life and teachings. Akshardham mandir is beautiful and built from 6,000 pink sandstone from Rajasthan.

Akshardham Temple | Image: Gujarat Tourism

Puneet Van

This special garden in Gandhinagar houses over 3500 trees and plants, and the special thing about it is that they are all chosen and arranged according to Hindu mythology and astrological significance. The garden is divided into 4 astrological divisions for ease of the tourists and the plants are named after planets, stars and zodiacs.

Adalaj Stepwell

This magnificent structure was built in response to the water crisis in and around Adalaj Village. The stepwell is located at a distance of 3 to 4 kilometres to the south-west of Gandhinagar. The Adalaj Stepwell was built in 1498 and is a great example of the intelligence of the architects of India since time immemorial.

Adalaj Stepwell | Image : Gujarat Tourism

Craftsman Village

Set behind the Sabarmati River, the Craftsman Village is popular for its Bandhani Sarees. The beautiful sarees and dresses are hand-printed and decorated with wooden printing blocks in lovely colours. The clothes here are very economical and are visited by thousands of people every day for shopping.

Indroda Park

The Indroda Dinosaur and Fossil Park is the second largest dinosaur-egg hatchery in the world, and it also boasts skeletons of gigantic mammals like the blue whale. The premises of the park include a botanical garden, an amphitheatre and an interpretation centre for people interested in camping.

Indroda Park | Image: Gujarat Tourism

Rani Roopmati’s Mosque

Rani Roopmati's mosque is an architectural gem of Gujarat as it has both Hindu and Islamic architectural influences. It is dedicated to Rani Roopmati, the Hindu wife of the Sultan of Ahmedabad. If you are one to enjoy exploring the intricacies of architecture, this is a must-visit place.

Mahudi Jain Temple

This 2000-year-old temple in Gandhinagar houses the infamous idol of Ghantakarna Mahavir Dev, which is believed to have miraculous powers. Thousands of devotees come here to pray to this idol and seek the blessings of the lord.