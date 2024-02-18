English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Vintage Pre-independence Bakeries In India That Are A Must Visit For All Foodies

From Wenger's in Delhi to Confeitaria 31 De Janerio in Goa, here is a look at some of the iconic pre-independence bakeries in India.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vintage Pre-independence Bakeries In India That Are A Must Visit
Vintage Pre-independence Bakeries In India That Are A Must Visit | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
There is nothing more satisfying for a foodie than devouring freshly baked desserts. Be it a rich and decadent chocolate cake or a gooey cheesecake, all these delicacies have the power to instantly lift your mood. While most of us like to visit popular western bakeries, there is something special about Indian bakeries. Some of these bakeries have been here for a long time, and by long, we mean pre-independence times. 

File photo of a bakery | Image: Unsplash 

Have a look at some of the vintage bakeries around the country.

Wenger’s, New Delhi 

Located in Connaught Place, this bakery was established in 1924. It started as a catering joint for the British troops stationed in New Delhi. In 1926, they added the tea room and confectionery to their Kashmere Gate outlet. It was in the 1920s and early 1930s, they shifted their base to where they stand today, Connaught Place. 

Mambally's Royal Biscuit Factory, Kerala

This gem in Kerala was established in 1880. It was set up by Mambally Bapu in Thalassery and was the first ever bakery in the history of Kerala. From barley biscuits, plum cake to soup sticks, veg puffs and more - this bakery has a variety of baked goods to offer and is a must visit. 

Confeitaria 31 De Janerio, Goa

Another iconic bakery in the list is Confeitaria 31 De Janerio, located in Goa. It is a Portuguese bakery that has been serving baked goodies since 1930. Some of the most famous items on their menu include Swiss rolls, date cake, walnut cake and patties.

Flury's, Kolkata

Another gem in Kolkata, Flury’s is one of the most well-known bakeries. It was first opened in 1927 and serves sweet treats such as pastries, puddings and cakes.

B Merwan & Co

One of the oldest cafes in Mumbai, it was established in 1945 by Boman Merwan. It is known for its special maava cakes that are mostly sold out. The cafe was closed for a brief time in 2014 after which it reopened within a few weeks. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

