Visa-free Travel Between India-Russia Proposed, Here Are Places To Visit In The Country

According to the latest reports, Russia and India are holding talks to make travel easy between both countries, the talks of which will commence in June. These discussions mark a significant step towards strengthening tourism ties between Moscow and New Delhi, considering one of the proposed plans is to introduce visa-free group tourist exchanges.

Previously, Russia has seen success with similar policies with China and if all goes well, it might be finalised by year-end with India too. If Russia is on your travel bucket list, here are must-visit places you need to check out.

Moscow

Moscow, Russia's capital, is a city that seamlessly blends historical grandeur with modern sophistication. The iconic Red Square is the heart of Moscow, home to the majestic Kremlin and the colorful domes of St. Basil's Cathedral. Visitors can explore the historic treasures within the Kremlin, including its grand cathedrals and the Armory Chamber, which houses Russian state regalia and treasures. The Bolshoi Theatre, renowned for its ballet and opera performances, and Gorky Park, a vast recreational area, are also essential stops in this vibrant metropolis.

Moscow | Image: Unsplash

St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, often referred to as Russia's cultural capital, is famous for its elegant architecture, waterways, and cultural institutions. The State Hermitage Museum, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, boasts an extensive collection of art and artifacts. The Winter Palace, part of the Hermitage complex, is a stunning example of Baroque architecture. St. Petersburg's historic center, with its picturesque canals and grand palaces, offers a glimpse into the opulence of the Russian Empire. Don't miss the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, with its intricate mosaics and colorful domes.

The Golden Ring

The Golden Ring is a chain of ancient towns northeast of Moscow, known for their historical and architectural significance. These towns, including Vladimir, Suzdal, and Sergiyev Posad, feature well-preserved examples of Russian Orthodox architecture, including onion-domed churches, monasteries, and wooden houses. The Golden Ring offers a peaceful retreat into Russia's past, with scenic landscapes and charming rural settings.

Lake Baikal

Lake Baikal, the world's deepest and oldest freshwater lake, is a natural wonder located in Siberia and Russia. Known as the "Pearl of Siberia," Baikal is surrounded by stunning landscapes of mountains and forests. The lake is home to unique wildlife, including the Baikal seal. Visitors can enjoy hiking, boating, and in winter, ice skating on the frozen lake. The Trans-Siberian Railway, which runs along the southern shore of Baikal, offers breathtaking views and a chance to experience the remote beauty of Siberia.

Lake Baikal | Image: Unsplash

Kazan

Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, is a city where Russian and Tatar cultures blend together. The Kazan Kremlin, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features the striking Kul Sharif Mosque and the historic Annunciation Cathedral. Kazan's diverse cultural heritage is also evident in its cuisine, festivals, and architectural styles. The city's vibrant atmosphere and rich history make it a fascinating destination for travelers.

Sochi

Sochi, located on the Black Sea coast, is a popular resort city known for its beaches, spas, and mountainous backdrop. Sochi gained international prominence as the host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics. In addition to its sunny beaches, visitors can explore the nearby Caucasus Mountains for hiking and skiing. The city's subtropical climate and beautiful coastal scenery make it a year-round destination.