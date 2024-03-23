×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Visa-free Travel: Most Scenic Spots To Visit in The Kingdom Of Bhutan

Bhutan, with its untouched beauty and deeply ingrained sense of spirituality, invites travellers to step into a world where nature and culture blend.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bhutan
Bhutan | Image:Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Nestled in the core of the Himalayas, the Kingdom of Bhutan is a haven for those seeking serenity, breathtaking landscapes, and a deep connection with nature and culture. Known as the "Land of the Thunder Dragon," Bhutan lends travellers a blend of majestic mountains, ancient monasteries, and vibrant traditions that make it a unique travel destination. As the world increasingly seeks out destinations that offer both beauty and a sense of tranquility, Bhutan stands out as a gem worth exploring. Here are the most scenic places to visit in Bhutan, each promising an unforgettable journey in this mystical kingdom.

Tiger’s Nest Monastery 

Perched precariously on the edge of a 900-meter cliff, the Tiger’s Nest Monastery is not just a symbol of Bhutan but an architectural marvel that defies logic and gravity. The journey to the monastery is as breathtaking as the destination itself, involving a hike through pine forests adorned with prayer flags. The view from the top, overlooking the Paro Valley, is nothing short of magical, making it a must-visit for any traveler to Bhutan.

Punakha Dzong

Punakha Dzong, the ancient capital of Bhutan, is known for its stunning architectural beauty and strategic location at the confluence of the Pho and Mo Chhu rivers. Surrounded by lush hills and blooming jacaranda trees, the dzong is a splendid sight, especially in the spring. The intricate woodwork and detailed paintings inside showcase the richness of Bhutanese craftsmanship.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Phobjikha Valley 

A vast U-shaped glacial valley, Phobjikha is a scene straight out of a storybook, with its gently sloping hills and wide green expanse. Known for being the winter home of the rare black-necked cranes, the valley is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and bird watchers. The serene ambiance and the slow-paced life of the valley offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle of the modern world.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Bumthang valley 

Often referred to as the spiritual heartland of Bhutan, Bumthang Valley is dotted with some of the oldest Buddhist temples and monasteries in the country. The valley’s landscape is a vibrant tapestry of fields, forests, and quaint hamlets, intertwined with sacred sites that tell tales of saints and miracles. A journey through Bumthang is a journey through Bhutan’s spiritual and natural heritage.

Dochula Pass 

Situated on the way from Thimphu to Punakha, Dochula Pass offers panoramic views of the Himalayan mountain range. The pass is famous for its 108 chortens (stupas) built in memory of Bhutanese soldiers. On a clear day, the view from Dochula Pass spans across a horizon of snow-capped peaks, making it an ideal spot for photography and reflection.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR vs SRH live blog

KKR vs SRH live score

a few seconds ago
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma

Vijay-Tamannaah Romance

5 minutes ago
Blessy, Mammootty

Blessy On Mammootty

10 minutes ago
Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra On Insecurity

11 minutes ago
California police held a man walking around with severed human leg

Man With Severed Leg

12 minutes ago
Jayam Ravi, Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Cast Rumours

13 minutes ago
Kashmiri Fabrics Worth Your Buck

Kashmiri Fabrics To Try

14 minutes ago
Blast

5 Dead in Jaipur

14 minutes ago
Konark

Travel In Konark

15 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

IPL Update

15 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his wife Sam

Aaron's Age-gap With Wife

17 minutes ago
World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Interesting Facts, History, Prevention, Facts That You Should Know

World TB Day 2024

18 minutes ago
putin

Putin On Moscow Attack

21 minutes ago
Capitol Hill

news

22 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

34 minutes ago
Mumbai railway megablock

Mumbai Railway Mega Block

42 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar Board intermediate results 2024 declared

    Education8 hours ago

  2. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News9 hours ago

  3. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Is Diljit Dosanjh Married? Nisha Bano Reveals The Truth

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo