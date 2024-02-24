English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Visit These Gardens And Parks In Delhi For A Fun Spring Picnic

If you are planning a pretty spring picnic in Delhi, these parks and gardens in the city can be the perfect place to do so.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Visit These Gardens And Parks In Delhi For A Fun Spring Picnic | Image:Unsplash
As the weather warms up and flowers bloom, springtime beckons us outdoors to bask in the sunshine and embrace the beauty of nature. In Delhi, the capital city of India, there are plenty of parks and gardens that provide the perfect setting for a fun and memorable spring picnic. Whether you're looking for lush greenery, scenic views, or peaceful surroundings, Delhi has something for everyone. Here are some parks and gardens in Delhi where you can enjoy a delightful spring picnic:

Lodhi Gardens

Lodhi Gardens | Image: Pexels

Spread over 90 acres, Lodhi Gardens is a historic park located in the heart of Delhi. Known for its beautifully landscaped lawns, ancient monuments, and serene ambiance, Lodhi Gardens is a popular spot for picnics, leisurely walks, and outdoor activities. Find a shady spot under one of the many trees, spread out a picnic blanket, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon surrounded by nature's beauty.

Deer Park

Located in the Hauz Khas area of South Delhi, Deer Park is a sprawling green oasis that offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. As the name suggests, Deer Park is home to a variety of deer species, making it a unique destination for nature lovers. Enjoy a picnic by the lake, take a leisurely stroll along the walking trails, or simply relax and soak in the peaceful atmosphere.

Nehru Park

Situated in the upscale neighborhood of Chanakyapuri, Nehru Park is one of Delhi's largest and most well-maintained parks. With its manicured lawns, colorful flower beds, and shady trees, Nehru Park is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Pack a picnic basket with your favorite snacks and refreshments, spread out a blanket, and enjoy the picturesque surroundings.

Nehru Park | Image: Unsplash

Garden of Five Senses

Nestled in the lush greenery of South Delhi, the Garden of Five Senses is a sensory delight that offers a unique blend of nature, art, and culture. Explore the various themed areas of the garden, including the fragrance garden, bamboo court, and water lily pool, before settling down for a picnic amidst the tranquil surroundings.

