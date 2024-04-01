Advertisement

When tourism in Rajasthan is discussed, Jaipur and then Udaipur tend to take away the spotlight. However, the state is much more than that. The enchanting city of Jodhpur has everything fit for a royal traveller - from majestic forts, vibrant markets, great food and rich cultural heritage. From ancient palaces to rustic bazaars, Jodhpur offers novel and unique experiences waiting to be discovered. Here are five must-visit attractions that showcase the essence of this historic city.

Umaid Bhawan Palace

A true symbol of opulence and grandeur, Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the most iconic landmarks in Jodhpur. Built in the 20th century, this magnificent palace is a stunning blend of Rajputana and European architectural styles. Today, it serves as a luxury hotel, museum, and residence for the erstwhile royal family, offering visitors a glimpse into the royal legacy of Jodhpur. This royal palace is the place where Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas.

Umaid Bhawan | Image: Unsplash

Jaswant Thada

Located near Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada is a serene marble mausoleum that serves as a tribute to the rulers of Jodhpur. Admire its exquisite architecture, delicate carvings, and tranquil surroundings as you pay homage to the erstwhile rulers of the Marwar dynasty. Jaswant Thada also offers panoramic views of the cityscape below, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and reflection.

Toorji Ka Jhalra

Step back in time as you visit Toorji Ka Jhalra, an ancient stepwell that once served as a vital source of water for the residents of Jodhpur. Admire its intricate architectural details, including finely carved pillars, arched alcoves, and ornate balconies. Today, the stepwell has been restored to its former glory and serves as a popular gathering spot for locals and tourists alike.

Mehrangarh Fort

Perched atop a rocky hill overlooking the city, Mehrangarh Fort is a majestic stronghold that boasts a rich history spanning centuries. Explore its towering ramparts, intricately carved palaces, and expansive courtyards as you immerse yourself in the grandeur of Rajasthan's royal past. Don't miss the museum housed within the fort, which showcases an impressive collection of artifacts, weapons, and royal memorabilia.

Mehrangarh Fort | Image: Unsplash

Ghanta Ghar

Experience the vibrant energy of Jodhpur's bustling bazaars as you explore Ghanta Ghar, or the Clock Tower market. Stroll through narrow lanes lined with colourful shops selling everything from traditional textiles and handicrafts to spices and street food. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and aromas of this bustling marketplace as you soak up the vibrant atmosphere of Jodhpur's old city.