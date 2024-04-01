×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Visiting Jodhpur? List Down These Must-visit Spots For A Wholesome Experience

The enchanting city of Jodhpur has everything fit for a royal traveller - from majestic forts, vibrant markets, great food and rich cultural heritage

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Must-visit Places In Jodhpur
Must-visit Places In Jodhpur | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

When tourism in Rajasthan is discussed, Jaipur and then Udaipur tend to take away the spotlight. However, the state is much more than that. The enchanting city of Jodhpur has everything fit for a royal traveller - from majestic forts, vibrant markets, great food and rich cultural heritage. From ancient palaces to rustic bazaars, Jodhpur offers novel and unique experiences waiting to be discovered. Here are five must-visit attractions that showcase the essence of this historic city.

Umaid Bhawan Palace

A true symbol of opulence and grandeur, Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the most iconic landmarks in Jodhpur. Built in the 20th century, this magnificent palace is a stunning blend of Rajputana and European architectural styles. Today, it serves as a luxury hotel, museum, and residence for the erstwhile royal family, offering visitors a glimpse into the royal legacy of Jodhpur. This royal palace is the place where Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas.

 

Umaid Bhawan | Image: Unsplash

 

Jaswant Thada

Located near Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada is a serene marble mausoleum that serves as a tribute to the rulers of Jodhpur. Admire its exquisite architecture, delicate carvings, and tranquil surroundings as you pay homage to the erstwhile rulers of the Marwar dynasty. Jaswant Thada also offers panoramic views of the cityscape below, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and reflection.

Toorji Ka Jhalra

Step back in time as you visit Toorji Ka Jhalra, an ancient stepwell that once served as a vital source of water for the residents of Jodhpur. Admire its intricate architectural details, including finely carved pillars, arched alcoves, and ornate balconies. Today, the stepwell has been restored to its former glory and serves as a popular gathering spot for locals and tourists alike.

Mehrangarh Fort

Perched atop a rocky hill overlooking the city, Mehrangarh Fort is a majestic stronghold that boasts a rich history spanning centuries. Explore its towering ramparts, intricately carved palaces, and expansive courtyards as you immerse yourself in the grandeur of Rajasthan's royal past. Don't miss the museum housed within the fort, which showcases an impressive collection of artifacts, weapons, and royal memorabilia.

 

Mehrangarh Fort | Image: Unsplash

 

Ghanta Ghar

Experience the vibrant energy of Jodhpur's bustling bazaars as you explore Ghanta Ghar, or the Clock Tower market. Stroll through narrow lanes lined with colourful shops selling everything from traditional textiles and handicrafts to spices and street food. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and aromas of this bustling marketplace as you soak up the vibrant atmosphere of Jodhpur's old city.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

a minute ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

a minute ago
Student Of The Year franchise

SOTY Web Show Adaptation

2 minutes ago
Matheesha Pathirana took a superb catch to dismiss Warner on Rahman's bowling

Lanka and Ban union

2 minutes ago
Action on Bitcoin company

Bitcoin dips sharply

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

7 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

8 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

9 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

9 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

14 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

15 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

17 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

18 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

20 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

20 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

21 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo