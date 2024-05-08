Advertisement

Shillong is one of the most beautiful place to visit in the Northeast India. Situated amid the rolling hills of Meghalaya is one of the best getaways for tourists during summers. Here's a complete guide to the place, right from its weather to how to reach the destination, to help you make the best of your trip.

Ideal time to visit

The summers in Shillong extend from March to June, which is an ideal time to visit the place with its temperature ranging from 15 Degree Celsius to 25 Degree Celsius. However, rain can pour unexpectedly. Hence, checking for weather forecast before planning the trip becomes curcial.

Places to explore in Shillong

Right from Shillong peak to Elephant Falls, Shillong has a lot to offer. While you enjoy panoramic views of the cityscape from the highest point -- Shillong Peak, you can spend some time amid nature beside the Ward's Lake. Also don't forget to add the Elephant Falls and Cherrapunji to your list when in Shillong.

Image credit: Pixabay

Activities you can take part in

Once arrived in Shillong, you can plan treks to places like David Scott Trail, Mawphlang Sacred Forest, and Living Root Bridges. These places offer unparalleled views of Meghalaya's natural beauty. You can also take part in zip-lining, rock climbing and river rafting.

How to reach Shillong?

The city is well-connected to other major cities like Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi via air, rail and road networks. The nearest airport is Shillong Airport aka Umroi Airport, which is located approximately 30 km from the city centre.

Image credit: Pixabay

For the ones who love to travel via train, the nearest station is Guwahati Railway Station, which is well-connected to major cities across India. And if you reside in the neighbouring states of Meghalaya such as Assam and Tripura, you can always opt for a beautiful road trip. So when are you planning your trip?