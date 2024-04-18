Advertisement

As the summer season has started, travellers will now embark on their adventures travelling to some favourable climate regions. However, summer is not just about this, one can also explore water sports destinations for a new and better experience. So here we are with the list of places you can visit this year.

Deep-sea diving in Spain

Do you remember a scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif go scuba diving in Costa Brava, Spain? Yes, we are talking about the same destination that you must add to this year's bucket list. Costa Brava's coastline stretches over 200 kilometres and offers a diverse range of dive sites. From underwater caves, majestic cliffs, shipwrecks and rock formations, to exotic marine life and stunning coral reefs, the place offers something for everyone to explore.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Wakesurfing in Hong Kong

Wakesurfing is a water sport in which a rider trails behind a boat, riding the boat's wake without being directly pulled by the boat. After getting up on the wake the wakesurfers will ride the steep face below the wave's peak in a fashion reminiscent of surfing. You can experience this sport in Hong Kong. If in the country, do visit Tai Tam for a better experience.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Canoeing and Kayaking in Brandenburg, Germany

Kayaking is the use of a kayak for moving over water. It is distinguished from canoeing by the sitting position of the paddler and the number of blades on the paddle. While Canoeing is an activity which involves paddling a canoe with a single-bladed paddle. Germany's Brandenburg is famous for its beautiful canoeing and kayaking trails and is a place like no other.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Underwater adventures in the Maldives

Tourists can experience diving and snorkelling, a surreal underwater adventure. You will get to see a new world consisting of all kinds of water species such as clownfish, reef sharks, dolphins and manta rays.

