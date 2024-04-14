×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 01:01 IST

Want To Be One With Nature? Explore Delhi's Hidden Green Escapades

The capital city's hidden green pockets beckon with the promise of natural tranquillity and scenic beauty, making it the right time for outdoor exploration.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Delhi's green gems
Delhi's green gems | Image:Unsplash
In the midst of Delhi's relentless urban sprawl lies a surprising array of verdant retreats, offering city dwellers and visitors alike a serene reprieve from the chaotic rhythms of urban life. The capital city's hidden green pockets beckon with the promise of natural tranquillity and scenic beauty, making it an impeccable time for outdoor exploration.

The relentless urban clamor, characterized by incessant honking and the ever-present buzz of the populace, often induces a craving for tranquility among the city's inhabitants. It is in these moments that Delhi's forested sanctuaries emerge as sanctums of peace, offering a swift, nature-filled getaway without the need to venture beyond the city's bounds.

Sanjay Van: A verdant refuge near Qutub Minar

Situated close to the iconic Qutub Minar, Sanjay Van stands as a testament to Delhi's rich natural heritage. Encompassing an expansive area, this forest serves as a haven for nature enthusiasts, joggers, and bird watchers alike. Wanderers can navigate through its myriad trails, meandering amidst dense foliage that offers a lush counterpoint to the city's concrete expanses.

Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary: A rugged natural haven

Marked by its rugged Aravalli terrain, the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary presents a blend of adventure and biodiversity. Its initially daunting rocky landscape unfolds into a sanctuary rich with opportunities for hiking and bird watching, making it a favored destination for adventurers seeking a brush with the wild.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Northern Ridge Forest: A blend of history with nature

The Northern Ridge Forest, cradled within the historic and ecologically significant Aravalli Range, offers visitors a unique opportunity to traverse the annals of history while immersed in nature. The Ridge Road, a picturesque thoroughfare cutting through this area, is celebrated as one of Delhi's most scenic routes, offering an enchanting journey through time and greenery.

Aravalli Biodiversity Park: A green threshold

Straddling the Delhi-Gurugram frontier, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park emerges as a vibrant testament to the region's ecological diversity. As one of the seven biodiversity parks gracing the capital, it invites exploration through its varied flora and fauna, set against the backdrop of inviting walking paths and the tranquil harmony of nature.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 01:01 IST

