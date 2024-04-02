×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Want To Enjoy A Budget-friendly Vacation Abroad? Add These Countries To Your Bucket List

With these budget-friendly destinations abroad, Indian travellers can fulfill their wanderlust without burning a hole in their pockets.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vietnam
Vietnam | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Are you dreaming of an overseas vacation but worried about breaking the bank? Fear not! There are plenty of budget-friendly destinations abroad that offer unforgettable experiences without draining your savings. Let us look at some countries that should definitiely make it to your travel bucket list if you are looking to travel the world without burning a hole in your pocket.

Sri Lanka

Located just a short flight away from India, Sri Lanka is a tropical paradise known for its beaches, greenery, and rich cultural heritage. Explore ancient temples, go on wildlife safaris, or simply relax on palm-fringed beaches. With affordable accommodation options, delicious street food, and inexpensive transportation, Sri Lanka offers excellent value for money.

Approximate cost: INR 25,000 - 40,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.

Advertisement
Carnival in Sri Lanka | Image: Unsplash

Nepal

Experience the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas without breaking the bank by visiting Nepal. From trekking in the Annapurna region to exploring ancient temples in Kathmandu, there's something for every traveller in this scenic country. Budget-friendly guesthouses, hearty Nepali cuisine, and inexpensive transportation make Nepal an ideal destination for budget-conscious travellers.

Advertisement

Approximate cost: INR 15,000 - 25,000 per person for a week-long trip, including accommodation, meals, and sightseeing.

Thailand

Thailand's vibrant cities, stunning beaches, and mouth watering street food make it a perennial favourite among budget travellers. Explore bustling markets in Bangkok, relax on the islands of Koh Samui or Phuket, or immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Chiang Mai. With affordable accommodation options, cheap local transport, and delicious street food available for just a few rupees, Thailand offers excellent value for money.

Approximate cost: INR 35,000 - 50,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.

Advertisement
Thailand | Image: Unsplash

Vietnam

With its breathtaking landscapes, fascinating history, and mouthwatering cuisine, Vietnam is a budget traveller's paradise. Explore the bustling streets of Hanoi, cruise through the picturesque Ha Long Bay, or cycle through the rice paddies of Hoi An. Affordable guesthouses, delicious street food, and cheap local transport make Vietnam an affordable destination for Indian travellers.

Advertisement

Approximate cost: INR 30,000 - 45,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.

Malaysia

From bustling cities to pristine beaches and lush rainforests, Malaysia offers a diverse range of experiences for budget travellers. Explore the vibrant street food scene in Kuala Lumpur, relax on the idyllic islands of Langkawi or Penang, or hike through the ancient rainforests of Taman Negara. With affordable accommodation options, cheap public transport, and delicious street food available at every corner, Malaysia is an excellent choice for budget-conscious travellers.

Malaysia | Image: Unsplash

Approximate cost: INR 40,000 - 55,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Urges To Vote

a few seconds ago
Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad May Join Congress Today

Ajay Nishad to Join Cong

a minute ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Ex-IND cricketer on MI

2 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

5 minutes ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

5 minutes ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

5 minutes ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

6 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

13 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

14 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

15 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

18 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

22 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

25 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

27 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo