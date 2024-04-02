Advertisement

Are you dreaming of an overseas vacation but worried about breaking the bank? Fear not! There are plenty of budget-friendly destinations abroad that offer unforgettable experiences without draining your savings. Let us look at some countries that should definitiely make it to your travel bucket list if you are looking to travel the world without burning a hole in your pocket.

Sri Lanka

Located just a short flight away from India, Sri Lanka is a tropical paradise known for its beaches, greenery, and rich cultural heritage. Explore ancient temples, go on wildlife safaris, or simply relax on palm-fringed beaches. With affordable accommodation options, delicious street food, and inexpensive transportation, Sri Lanka offers excellent value for money.

Approximate cost: INR 25,000 - 40,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.

Carnival in Sri Lanka | Image: Unsplash

Nepal

Experience the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas without breaking the bank by visiting Nepal. From trekking in the Annapurna region to exploring ancient temples in Kathmandu, there's something for every traveller in this scenic country. Budget-friendly guesthouses, hearty Nepali cuisine, and inexpensive transportation make Nepal an ideal destination for budget-conscious travellers.

Approximate cost: INR 15,000 - 25,000 per person for a week-long trip, including accommodation, meals, and sightseeing.

Thailand

Thailand's vibrant cities, stunning beaches, and mouth watering street food make it a perennial favourite among budget travellers. Explore bustling markets in Bangkok, relax on the islands of Koh Samui or Phuket, or immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Chiang Mai. With affordable accommodation options, cheap local transport, and delicious street food available for just a few rupees, Thailand offers excellent value for money.

Approximate cost: INR 35,000 - 50,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.

Thailand | Image: Unsplash

Vietnam

With its breathtaking landscapes, fascinating history, and mouthwatering cuisine, Vietnam is a budget traveller's paradise. Explore the bustling streets of Hanoi, cruise through the picturesque Ha Long Bay, or cycle through the rice paddies of Hoi An. Affordable guesthouses, delicious street food, and cheap local transport make Vietnam an affordable destination for Indian travellers.

Approximate cost: INR 30,000 - 45,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.

Malaysia

From bustling cities to pristine beaches and lush rainforests, Malaysia offers a diverse range of experiences for budget travellers. Explore the vibrant street food scene in Kuala Lumpur, relax on the idyllic islands of Langkawi or Penang, or hike through the ancient rainforests of Taman Negara. With affordable accommodation options, cheap public transport, and delicious street food available at every corner, Malaysia is an excellent choice for budget-conscious travellers.

Malaysia | Image: Unsplash

Approximate cost: INR 40,000 - 55,000 per person for a week-long trip, including flights, accommodation, and meals.