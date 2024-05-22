Advertisement

This summer if you wish to enjoy the best of both worlds - mountains and beach - then you are at the right place. We know such experiences are surreal and there are not many places that offer both experiences. So we have brought to you a list of places in India where there are mountains as well as beaches.

Gokarna is a town on the Arabian Sea, in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka. It is a popular pilgrimage destination for Hindus, known for sacred sites like Mahabaleshwar Temple. So if you are looking for peaceful places then this is also your go-to place. It has some secluded beaches like Om Beach, Kudle Beach, Half Moon Beach, Paradise Beach and Nirvana Beach. Apart from soaking in the sun on the beach, you can also go trekking.

(A representative image | Image: Wikipedia)

Canacona is situated in the south of Goa and the place has both beaches and lush green mountain views. You can visit beaches such as Agonda Beach, Butterfly Beach and Palolem Beach where on one side there are sans and palm trees and other side waters and hills.

Located 15 kilometres away from Vishakhapatnam, Yarada offers a pristine beach and three kilometres away from the beach you can trek away in the beautiful.

(A representative image | Image: Wikipedia)

Elephant Beach, Andaman

It is one of the most popular destinations in Havelock Island offering clear water and water sports. The beach is located 8.6 kilometres from the jetty. It is located in a secluded part of northern Swaraj Dweep, which has to be reached either via a boat or trekking through the forest. The area itself is quite mesmerizing.

Situated in the Ratnagiri district, one can explore Panhalakaji Caves, Harnai Port, Karde Beach and Murud Beach. It had been the backdrop of Shri Narayan Pendse’s famous Marathi novel Garambicha Bappu. Also, Murud is an ideal place for dolphin spotting.