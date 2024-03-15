Advertisement

During the entire year, we crave for a family holiday and summer vacation is the perfect time to just go ahead and take that trip. Planning that fun summer vacation doesn't have to break the bank. Our country offers a vast number of budget-friendly destinations that are perfect for travellers seeking adventure, culture, and relaxation without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are cities that are great for an affordable summer vacation trip.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, often referred to as the "Venice of the East," is a picturesque city known for its stunning lakes, palaces, and gardens. Visitors can explore attractions such as the City Palace, Jag Mandir, and Lake Pichola, and enjoy leisurely boat rides on the lake. Udaipur's charming streets, colourful markets, and affordable accommodation options make it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travellers seeking beauty and tranquillity.

The City of Lakes Udaipur | Image: Unsplash

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh is a spiritual and adventure destination renowned for its yoga, meditation, and river rafting. Visitors can explore ashrams, temples, and ghats along the banks of the Ganges River, and partake in adventurous activities such as trekking, camping, and bungee jumping. Rishikesh is known for its budget-friendly accommodations, including hostels, guesthouses, and ashrams.

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the scenic Kangra Valley, McLeod Ganj is a charming hill station known for its Tibetan culture, stunning landscapes, and spiritual ambiance. Visitors can explore attractions such as the Dalai Lama Temple Complex, Bhagsu Waterfall, and Triund Trek, and immerse themselves in the town's vibrant arts and music scene. The food is very affordable as well as delicious.

McLeod Ganj | Image: Unsplasg

Pondicherry, Puducherry

Pondicherry, also known as Puducherry, is a coastal town with a unique blend of French and Indian culture. Visitors can explore attractions such as the French Quarter, Auroville, and Paradise Beach, and enjoy leisurely strolls along the promenade. Pondicherry's charming streets, colonial architecture, and affordable guesthouses and homestays make it perfect for budget travellers seeking relaxation and peace by the sea. With Goa being overcrowded, Pondicherry can be your ideal summer spot.

Pondicherry | Image: Unsplash

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its ancient ruins, temples, and stunning landscapes. Visitors can explore attractions such as the Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple, and Hampi Bazaar, and marvel at the architectural wonders of the legendary Vijayanagara Empire. Hampi offers a range of budget-friendly accommodations, including guesthouses, hostels, and homestays. The place is also great for kids to learn a bit of history in a fun way.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is a picturesque hill station known for its tea plantations, beautiful views of the Himalayas, and colonial charm. Visitors can explore attractions such as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Tiger Hill, and Peace Pagoda, and enjoy scenic walks through tea gardens and forests. Darjeeling has budget-friendly accommodations, including guesthouses, homestays, and budget hotels too.