Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 7th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Weekend Trekking Trips From Delhi For A Fun Adventure

With these exhilarating trekking destinations just a stone's throw away from Delhi, weekends can be more than being in the city confines.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Trekking trips from Delhi
Trekking trips from Delhi | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Delhi is the literal heart of the country - with bustling markets, great food and lots of people. However, sometimes we just want to escape the chaos and drown in peace. And what better than going for a quick trekking adventure? Here are some breathtaking trekking spots within a short distance from Delhi that promise unforgettable experiences.

Triund Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Located just a short drive away from Delhi, the Triund Trek offers stunning views of the snow-capped Dhauladhar range and the lush Kangra Valley. The trek begins from McLeod Ganj near Dharamshala and takes approximately 5-6 hours to reach the scenic Triund Hilltop. Set up camp amidst the picturesque landscapes and soak in the panoramic vistas of the Himalayas.

Representative image of trekking | Unsplash

Nag Tibba Trek, Uttarakhand

Escape to the serene environs of Uttarakhand with the Nag Tibba Trek, known for its breathtaking views of the Garhwal Himalayas. Starting from the quaint village of Pantwari, the trek winds its way through dense forests, meadows, and oak trees, culminating at the Nag Tibba summit. Spend the night under the star-studded sky at the base camp and wake up to the majestic sunrise over the Himalayan peaks.

Kheerganga Trek, Himachal Pradesh

For a rejuvenating weekend getaway, head to the mystical Kheerganga in Himachal Pradesh. Accessible from the quaint village of Barshaini, the trek to Kheerganga takes you through lush green valleys, cascading waterfalls, and natural hot springs. Spend the night camping beside the Parvati River and unwind in the therapeutic waters of the hot springs, surrounded by towering mountains.

Har ki Dun Trek, Uttarakhand

Embark on an enchanting journey to the untouched beauty of Har ki Dun valley in Uttarakhand. Starting from the scenic village of Sankri, the trek traverses through alpine meadows, ancient villages, and dense forests teeming with diverse flora and fauna. Reach the Har ki Dun valley, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, and witness the awe-inspiring beauty of nature in all its glory.

Representative image of trekking | Unsplash

Binsar Trek, Uttarakhand

Experience tranquility amidst the pristine wilderness of Binsar in Uttarakhand with the Binsar Trek. Starting from the charming town of Almora, the trek offers panoramic views of the majestic Himalayan peaks, including Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Panchachuli. Explore the dense forests of Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary and immerse yourself in the serenity of nature.

Chopta Chandrashila Trek, Uttarakhand

Embark on an exhilarating trek to the breathtaking Chandrashila Peak in Uttarakhand, starting from the picturesque town of Chopta. Trek through rhododendron forests and meadows adorned with vibrant flowers, reaching the summit of Chandrashila for panoramic views of the snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

