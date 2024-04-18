Advertisement

A new trend in tourism has emerged and offers an equally attractive alternative mindset when it comes to shaping your travel plans. Wellness travel, once a niche market, is now at the forefront of the tourism industry, that shows a paradigm shift in travelling. The Wellness Tourism Association in the US describes this form of travel as a means to "maintain, enhance or kick-start a healthy lifestyle and support or increase one’s sense of well-being."

This year, the Global Wellness Institute predicts the wellness tourism market could hit the $1 trillion mark, highlighting the growing importance of integrating leisure with health. Among the top trends is slow travelling—a concept that prioritises in-depth exploration of a single location over conventional multi-destination tours. This approach often celebrated as embracing the 'joy of missing out,' allows travellers to immerse themselves deeply in local cultures and communities.

Platforms like Pinterest have seen a spike in searches for terms such as "staycation hotel" and "slow life," indicating an increased interest in this relaxed travel style. According to the digital travel platform Roadbook, the appeal of slow travel is in its ability to forge stronger connections with places through extended stays, engagement in local festivities, and opting for eco-friendly accommodations.

Ways to explore slow travelling

People can choose culturally rich destinations and incorporate activities that align with personal growth, such as spa treatments, wellness workshops, and nature walks. Many holiday retreats are now curating experiences to cater to this demand. For instance, Dharana at Shillim in Pune offers a comprehensive wellness regime that includes yoga, guided meditations, nature walks, and even creative pursuits like cooking classes and clay therapy.

This trend towards slow travelling not only underscores a growing inclination towards self-care and sustainability but also highlights how travel can be a powerful conduit for personal and environmental well-being, promising a richer, more meaningful engagement with the world.

