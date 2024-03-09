Where To Head Down For A Backpacking Trip In March?

Advertisement

As the chill of winter recedes and the warmth of spring beckons, March stands out as an ideal month for backpacking adventures in India. The country is truly transforming as a traveller's dream with its landscapes and cultures to explore. From the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the quaint beaches of the south, here are five must-visit backpacking destinations.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh, situated in the northern state of Uttarakhand. Known as the yoga capital of the world, Rishikesh offers a blend of spiritual and adrenaline-pumping experiences like paragliding. March, with its pleasant weather, is perfect for exploring the ancient temples, practicing yoga by the Ganges, and partaking in adventure sports like white-water rafting and bungee jumping.

Western Ghats

The mesmerising valley of flowers in the Western Ghats, especially around the Kaas Plateau in Maharashtra allows you to breathe in the nature-centric vibe in the beginning of the bloom season. One can witness the transformation of the plateau into a vibrant carpet of flowers. It's an ideal time for nature lovers and photographers to witness this UNESCO World Heritage site in all its glory.

Jaisalmer

For those captivated by the allure of the deserts, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan offers an unbeatable experience. The weather in March is still supportive of travel, making it ideal for exploring the golden sand dunes, majestic forts, and experiencing the royalty driven cultural heritage of Rajasthani people through folk music and dance.

Image credit: Unsplash

Meghalaya

The northeastern state of Meghalaya, known as the 'Abode of Clouds', is another backpacking gem. The pleasant climate is perfect for trekking through its vast green landscapes, exploring living root bridges, and witnessing the tranquility around waterfalls that come alive during this time.

Image credit: Unsplash

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands present an idyllic escape with their pristine beaches, clear blue waters, and exotic marine life. March is a great time for backpackers to indulge in snorkeling, scuba diving, and island hopping, and for relaxing surrounded by the serene beauty of these islands.

