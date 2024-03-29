White Desert, Door To Hell: Surreal Places In World That Every Explorer Must Visit

Advertisement

Our planet Earth is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Some of its landscapes are so surreal they seem otherworldly. Whether it is the breathtaking rock formations towering up as high as the sky or the vibrant underwater world, some of these unreal places deserve a visit by every traveler. If you are keen on exploring, here are a few surreal places that you must visit.

White desert, Egypt

Egypt’s White desert is an alien landscape that is on every explorer’s list. The White desert is a treasure chest of natural wonder, which is accompanied by rock formations found within the national park. The journey begins by venturing into the Black desert, complete with ancient lava stones. After some time into it, you will discover yourself within a desert filled by calcified limestone.

File photo of White Desert | Image: Unsplash

Deadvlei, Namibia

Featuring one of the largest sand dunes on earth and a petrified forest, Deadvlei is a strange destination that is in the bucket list of a lot of travelers. However, over all these years, the dunes have rusted owing to the clay in the subsoil.

Antelope Canyon, US

Carved by thousands of years of rain and wind, Antelope Canyon is a narrow passageway which houses some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world. The most narrow slot canyon is just three feet wide, having already dropped as much as 100 feet. The moment you step in here, you’ll feel a world away from the arid Arizona landscape with the canyon artfully guiding you along.

Meteora, Greece

One of the largest archaeological sites in Greece, Meteora, is a collection of 9th century monasteries surrounded by monoliths. The six breathtaking monasteries provide a stunning glimpse into the lives of ancient Greece. Its remote and peaceful location makes it a perfect spiritual place.

File photo of Meteora | Image: Unsplash

The Door of Hell, Turkmenistan

Located in the Karakum Desert, the Darvaza Gas Crater, is often called the Door to Hell. It is a surreal sight, which includes a fiery crater that has been burning continuously for over four decades.