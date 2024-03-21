Advertisement

The World Happiness Index 2024 is out and once again, Finland has been ranked as the world's happiest country. Following Finland are Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Israel, which complete the top 5. India is placed at the 126th position, same as last year. This is the seventh time Finland has taken the top spot. If being the happiest country in the world was not enough, here are other reasons you should consider visiting this Nordic gem, along with some must-visit spots to explore.

File photo of Finland | Unsplash

Why Visit Finland?

Finland is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, from its vast forests and shimmering lakes to its rugged coastline and awe-inspiring Arctic wilderness. Visitors can immerse themselves in the tranquillity of the Finnish countryside, breathing in the fresh air and marvelling at the untouched landscapes.

Finland is a paradise for adventure enthusiasts, offering a wide range of activities year-round. From hiking and biking in the summer to skiing and snowboarding in the winter, there's no shortage of adventures to be had in Finland's great outdoors.

Finland boasts a rich cultural heritage, blending Nordic traditions with modern innovation. Visitors can explore charming towns and villages, visit world-class museums and galleries, and experience traditional Finnish customs and rituals firsthand.

Sauna holds a special place in Finnish culture, with nearly every household and hotel featuring a sauna. Relaxing in a traditional Finnish sauna is a soothing experience, offering a rejuvenating retreat for body and soul.

Finland is one of the best places in the world to witness the mesmerising spectacle of the Northern Lights. The remote regions of Finnish Lapland offer optimal viewing conditions, allowing visitors to marvel at the dancing auroras in the night sky.

Witness Northern Lights in Finland | Image: Unsplash

Must-visit tourist spots in Finland

Lapland

A visit to Lapland is a must for anyone seeking an authentic Finnish experience. This remote region is home to Santa Claus Village, where visitors can meet Santa himself, as well as the stunning Urho Kekkonen National Park, known for its pristine wilderness and outdoor activities.

Rovaniemi

Known as the official hometown of Santa Claus, Rovaniemi is a magical destination year-round. Visitors can explore the Arctic Circle, visit the Santa Claus Office, and engage in thrilling adventures such as husky sledding and reindeer safaris.

Helsinki

Finland's beautiful capital city, Helsinki, is a modern metropolis with a rich history and a thriving arts and culture scene. Highlights include the iconic Helsinki Cathedral, the historic Suomenlinna Sea Fortress, and the Market Square to explore the city.

Helsinki Cathedral | Image: Unsplash

Lake Saimaa

Finland's largest lake, Lake Saimaa, is a haven for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the scenic lake and its surrounding islands, go fishing or kayaking, and relax in charming lakeside cottages.

Archipelago National Park

Located off the southwest coast of Finland, Archipelago National Park is a paradise for nature lovers. The park holds in itself thousands of islands and islets, offering opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, and exploring coastal landscapes.