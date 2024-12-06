World’s Busiest Airports Of 2024: DXB Tops The List, LHR Follows Closely

The world shows no signs of slowing down. With innovation and accommodation being the driving forces of progress, global travel is thriving more than ever.

Millions of travellers pass through airports daily for reasons known only to them, fueling the constant activity at these bustling hubs.

In 2024, Dubai International Airport (DXB) claims the title of the world’s busiest airport, followed closely by London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 busiest airports of 2024, as per airssist:

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN)

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

Amsterdam Airport (AMS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)

Istanbul Airport (IST)

Frankfurt Airport (FRA)