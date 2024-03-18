World’s Most Expensive Michelin Meal Can Now Be Enjoyed In Space - Know More | Image: Instagram

Advertisement

If you are a space-lover who loves to relish good food, there is a new place for you. SpaceVIP offers a chance to hog on luxe cuisine in the stratosphere. The luxury tourism company has collaborated with Michelin-starred Danish chef Rasmus Munk. According to reports, only six people will get a chance to enjoy a meal above Earth's atmosphere.

World's most expensive Michelin meal will be served in space - Know more

The official website of SpaceVIP describes it as a mission-based expedition company for space and space-related experiences. ‘Through partnerships with the leading operators in New Space, we offer access to an industry that is chanding humankind. Private sector participation has transformed what is possible and opened the door to unexplored corners of our universe.’

Advertisement

The ticket price of the trip will cost $495,000. All the earnings that come from this trip will be donated to the Space Prize Foundation, which promotes gender equity in both science and technology. SpaceVIP founder Roman Chiporukha, while speaking to The New York Post said, 'This is the first in a series of expeditions in partnership with leading artists designed to harness the power of space travel to elevate human consciousness to promote universal space literacy.'

More about the meal to be served

Reports suggest that Chef Rasmus will prepare the cuisine for the six visitors who will be lifted 100,000 feet above sea level. All the explorers will be provided wit WiFi facility as they watch sunrise over the earth's curvature. This will enable them to livestream their space experience and even connect with their family and friends. Ever since the announcement was made, multiple people have shown interest in the same.

The chef will prepare dishes that will be influenced by the journey of space exploration in the past 60 years of human history.

Advertisement

According to Space Perspective's co-founder and CEO Jane Poynter, Space Perspective is providing an experience that is more accessible than ever before. "With our unique spaceflights, we are enabling what can be this completely life-changing moment for people - a profound shift in the way we humans view the world and our place within it," Poynter said.