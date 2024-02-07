Advertisement

The consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is set to be on the 22nd of January and people from around the country and the world are rejoicing in anticipation of the holy day. Several thousand devotees of Lord Ram are excited to visit Ayodhya Nagri and pray to Ramlala at his birthplace. But do you know about a certain Hanuman temple in the city, without visiting which your Ayodhya visit will remain incomplete?

The history of Hanumangarhi temple

The Hanumangarhi Temple, situated in the heart of Ayodhya, holds a significant place in Hindu mythology and stands as a proof of the unwavering devotion of Lord Hanuman towards Lord Ram. The history of this temple is intertwined with Ayodhya's cultural and religious heritage.

The origins of Hanumangarhi can be traced back centuries, with its roots embedded in the Ramayana, the epic saga of Lord Rama. According to tales of the city, Lord Hanuman chose this site to keep a watchful eye on the legendary city of Ayodhya and protect it.

Hanumangarhi temple | Image: District Ayodhya

Origins of the temple

The origins of Hanumangarhi can be traced back to the 18th century when land was allotted to Abhayaram Das during the governorship of Saadat Khan. Even the subsequent rulers like Shuja-ud-daulah fully supported the temple's construction and gave additional revenue land grants. The temple's completion finally happened under Diwan Tikait Rai during the governorship of Asaf-ud-daulah in 1799. The reverence for the temple was such that in 1855, the Nawab of Awadh saved the temple from Sunni attackers.

The present-day temple

Representative image of Hanumangarhi laddu with GI tag | Unsplash

Hanumangarhi is perched atop a hill, offering devotees a beautiful view of Ayodhya. The temple complex includes shrines dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, apart from Lord Hanuman. The locals firmly believe that Lord Rama only grants your wishes if you visit and pray to His loyal companion Lord Hanuman at this temple. In recent years, efforts have been made to enhance the infrastructure around the temple, making it more accessible to all devotees. The famous Hanumangarhi laddus served in this temple have now received the GI tag as well.