Anand Mahindra Pitches ‘Trishul’ Model To Make India A Global Superpower

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, pitched a “trishul” model to make India a global superpower in the eyes of powerful governments, seeking inspiration from the model on which the United States operates. While speaking at the 4th Annual Atal Bihari Vajpayee Lecture in New Delhi, Anand Mahindra talked about what factors can help India create a global influence or Antarrashtriya Samman.

