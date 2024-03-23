Videos
Anna Hazare Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | Exclusive
Social activist Anna Hazare has reacted to Delhi Chief Minister and former disciple's arrest in the Liquorgate Scam and said that he is paying for his wrong doings. He makes his stand clear and shares a message for the people after ED gets custody of Arvind Kejriwal by the order of the court.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:28 IST
