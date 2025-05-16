Arnab Exposes Trump’s Policy of Trading Diplomacy for Money

In this detailed podcast, Arnab analyzes Donald Trump’s global diplomacy strategy, revealing how he prioritizes business interests over true diplomacy. Although Trump claims to use trade as a means to foster peace, his actions suggest that he leverages international relations primarily for economic benefits. From his early phone call to Narendra Modi after the Pahalgam attack, positioning himself as a peacemaker, to later downplaying his involvement while his administration distanced itself from the conflict, Trump’s intentions are scrutinized. The podcast highlights how Trump lifted sanctions not to resolve diplomatic issues, but to secure profitable business deals. It exposes the blurred line between diplomacy and commerce in Trump’s approach, often undermining authentic global stability.