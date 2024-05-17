While addressing a public rally in UP’s Banda, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit back at Arvind Kejriwal over his comment that the UP Chief Minister will be ousted to pave the way for Amit Shah’s ascension as PM and said that his comments are a reaction to him having to go to jail. He said, “Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘buddhi’ has been destroyed after he had to go to jail. His greed for CM post has increased so much that now he is comparing his situation with mine. His comments are a reaction to him having to go to jail. You (Arvind Kejriwal) have destroyed Anna Hazare’s dreams. The Congress, which Anna Hazare fought against, the same Congress has been worn by you like a necklace. Anna Hazare will never forgive you.”