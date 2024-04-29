Videos
Published Apr 28, 2024 at 11:05 PM IST
Australian PM Albanese Joins In To Demand End To Violence Against Women
Thousands of people rallied across Australia on Sunday demanding action to end gender-based violence in the country. Women and men, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, attended protests in major cities and towns including Canberra and Melbourne. The demonstrations were held after a sharp rise in women’s deaths in the country. In a speech in Canberra, Albanese said the violence is a national crisis.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 23:05 IST
