Published Apr 28, 2024 at 11:05 PM IST

Australian PM Albanese Joins In To Demand End To Violence Against Women

Thousands of people rallied across Australia on Sunday demanding action to end gender-based violence in the country. Women and men, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, attended protests in major cities and towns including Canberra and Melbourne. The demonstrations were held after a sharp rise in women’s deaths in the country. In a speech in Canberra, Albanese said the violence is a national crisis.

Published April 28th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Advertisement

Russia Attack Ukraine As They Target Each Other's Energy Facilities

Videosan hour ago
View More

Russia Renews Attack On Ukraine

Russia Attacks On Ukraine

an hour ago
End To Violence Against Women

Protest Against Violence

an hour ago
Cache Of Drugs Seized

Drugs Apprehended

an hour ago
Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan

Pakistan's Hinglaj Yatra

2 hours ago
PM Modi's 'Thappad' Jibe

PM Modi's 'thappad' jibe

2 hours ago
Protests In Tel Aviv

Protests In Tel Aviv

7 hours ago
Tornadoes Hammer Parts Of Nebraska

Tornado In Ohama

7 hours ago
Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh missing

a day ago
US Drone Attacked

Houthis shoot US drone

a day ago
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison

Jeremy Cooper Avoids Jail

a day ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs

Tornado Tears Through US

a day ago
Harish Salve

Harish Salve

2 days ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 days ago
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.

Himanta with Arnab

2 days ago
PM Modi Slams Opposition

PM Modi in Malda

2 days ago
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat

BJP vs TMC In Balurghat

2 days ago
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Russia Renews Attack On Ukraine
Russia Attack Ukraine As They Target Each Other's Energy Facilities
Videosan hour ago
Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Russia Renews Attack On Ukraine
03:52
Russia Attack Ukraine As They Target Each Other's Energy Facilities
Videosan hour ago
End To Violence Against Women
04:11
Australian PM Albanese Joins In To Demand End To Violence Against Women
Videosan hour ago
Cache Of Drugs Seized
04:02
Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 602 Cr Seized In Gujarat
Videosan hour ago
Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan
03:03
Hindu devotees climb hundreds of stairs during Hinglaj Yatra in Pakistan
Videos2 hours ago
PM Modi's 'Thappad' Jibe
04:25
PM Modi's 'thappad' jibe at opposition over EVM issue | Karnataka
Videos2 hours ago
Protests In Tel Aviv
04:17
Thousands In Tel Aviv Demand Netanyahu's Resignation
Videos7 hours ago
Tornadoes Hammer Parts Of Nebraska
00:00
Residents Begin Going Through Rubble After Tornadoes Hammers Ohama
Videos7 hours ago
Gurucharan Singh
04:02
Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing for days
Videosa day ago
US Drone Attacked
03:43
Houthi rebels shoot down US reaper drone, release footage of attack
Videosa day ago
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison
03:45
Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison
Videosa day ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs
03:33
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha
Videosa day ago
Harish Salve
00:00
EXCLUSIVE: Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab Goswami On EVM Issue
Videos2 days ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma
00:00
We Will Not Allow Anyone To Bring Sharia Law In India: Himanta Biswa
Videos2 days ago
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.
36:31
Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to Arnab on Lok Sabha polls
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi Slams Opposition
09:14
PM Modi gets huge welcome in Malda, 'Will be Bengal's son in next birth'
Videos2 days ago
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
03:08
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
Videos2 days ago
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
05:18
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
Videos2 days ago
Polling Parties Ready; Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
03:48
Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
Videos3 days ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal receives 82% voting in first phase of 3 LS seats
03:04
Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins
Videos3 days ago
Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.
03:05
Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court
Videos3 days ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
05:19
India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse
Videos3 days ago
Saina Nehwal
03:08
Saina Nehwal visits Puri, seeks blessings of Lord Jagannath
Videos3 days ago
manish kashyap join bjp
03:16
My mother asked me to...: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP
Videos3 days ago
Heeramandi Screening
04:46
Heeramandi Screening: Alia, Aditi, Kriti-Pulkit Arrive In Style
Videos3 days ago
