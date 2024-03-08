Videos
Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:26 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Success Of Indian Cinema
Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana on March 07 attended a FICCI Frames event in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana spoke on Indian Cinema or Bollywood gaining international recognition and going to the Oscars. He said that it is the best era to be an artist and an Indian.
Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana on March 07 attended a FICCI Frames event in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana spoke on Indian Cinema or Bollywood gaining international recognition and going to the Oscars. He said that it is the best era to be an artist and an Indian.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Water Woes Grip Bengaluru
Videosa day ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.