Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:26 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Success Of Indian Cinema
Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana on March 07 attended a FICCI Frames event in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana spoke on Indian Cinema or Bollywood gaining international recognition and going to the Oscars. He said that it is the best era to be an artist and an Indian.
