Published Mar 17, 2024 at 2:09 PM IST
BREAKING: ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the court on Thursday in connection wth the Delhi liquor scam case.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:09 IST
