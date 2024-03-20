Videos
Published Mar 20, 2024 at 4:40 PM IST
Major Update On Snake Venom Smuggling Case, New Arrests Made
In snake venom smuggling case, after the the arrest of Youtuber Elvish Yadav, Noida police has arrested two more people Ishwar and Vinay. Till now total of 7 people have been arrested in the venom smuggling case. More details to follow.
In snake venom smuggling case, after the the arrest of Youtuber Elvish Yadav, Noida police has arrested two more people Ishwar and Vinay. Till now total of 7 people have been arrested in the venom smuggling case. More details to follow.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 16:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
Videos21 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.