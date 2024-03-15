Videos
Published Mar 15, 2024 at 12:48 PM IST
Newly Elected Election Commissioners Take Charge
Newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, took charge under CEC Rajiv Kumar for upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. EC's quick appointments aim to ensure smooth election preparations.
