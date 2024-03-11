Videos
Published Mar 11, 2024 at 4:22 PM IST
BREAKING: US Media Hails PM Modi's Role In Averting Major Nuclear Crisis
According to CNN reports, US prepared for Russia potentially striking Ukraine with a Nuclear weapon. Reports claim, US sought India and China's help. PM Modi's intervention helped prevent a major nuclear crisis from taking place between the two countries.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:22 IST
