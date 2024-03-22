Videos
Published Mar 22, 2024 at 5:04 PM IST
Apple's rush to the top
Tech giant Apple is facing a major legal battle as the US Department of Justice and fifteen states accuse the company of monopolising the smartphone market, leading to higher prices for consumers. The lawsuit alleges that Apple's pricing practices have unfairly hurt smaller rivals and inflated the cost of iPhones, with some models priced as high as $1,599. Apple has denied the allegations, but if found guilty, the company could face significant penalties. This case is part of a broader crackdown by the US government on big tech companies, including Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, for alleged antitrust violations.
Tech giant Apple is facing a major legal battle as the US Department of Justice and fifteen states accuse the company of monopolising the smartphone market, leading to higher prices for consumers. The lawsuit alleges that Apple's pricing practices have unfairly hurt smaller rivals and inflated the cost of iPhones, with some models priced as high as $1,599. Apple has denied the allegations, but if found guilty, the company could face significant penalties. This case is part of a broader crackdown by the US government on big tech companies, including Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, for alleged antitrust violations.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:04 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Apple's rush to the top
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.