Tech giant Apple is facing a major legal battle as the US Department of Justice and fifteen states accuse the company of monopolising the smartphone market, leading to higher prices for consumers. The lawsuit alleges that Apple's pricing practices have unfairly hurt smaller rivals and inflated the cost of iPhones, with some models priced as high as $1,599. Apple has denied the allegations, but if found guilty, the company could face significant penalties. This case is part of a broader crackdown by the US government on big tech companies, including Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, for alleged antitrust violations.