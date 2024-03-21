Videos
Published Mar 21, 2024 at 12:50 PM IST
EV incentives for 'Make in India'
The government has announced a significant reduction in import duty by 15% for electric vehicle (EV) makers committing to a substantial investment of $500 million, or Rs 4,150 crore. The EV policy, notified by the Heavy Industries Ministry and overseen by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Industries and Commerce Ministry, aims to boost local manufacturing and attract investments. This move is expected to benefit likes of Elon Musk's Tesla, which has expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing facility in India.
The government has announced a significant reduction in import duty by 15% for electric vehicle (EV) makers committing to a substantial investment of $500 million, or Rs 4,150 crore. The EV policy, notified by the Heavy Industries Ministry and overseen by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Industries and Commerce Ministry, aims to boost local manufacturing and attract investments. This move is expected to benefit likes of Elon Musk's Tesla, which has expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing facility in India.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.